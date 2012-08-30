DUBAI Aug 30 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi
said bloodshed in Syria would only end if there were "effective
interference" from outside.
Mursi told a summit of non-aligned nations in Tehran, one of
President Bashar al-Assad's few remaining allies, that Syria
needed a peaceful transition to democracy and an end to the
current "oppressive regime".
"The bloodshed in Syria is our responsibility on all our
shoulders and we have to know that the bloodshed cannot stop
without effective interference from all of us," Mursi said.
The Syrian delegation to the NAM summit walked out during
Mursi's speech, Al Jazeera television reported.
Mursi, a moderate Egyptian Islamist, said solidarity with
the Syrian people "against an oppressive regime that has lost
its legitimacy is an ethical duty" and a strategic necessity.
"We all have to announce our full solidarity with the
struggle of those seeking freedom and justice in Syria, and
translate this sympathy into a clear political vision that
supports a peaceful transition to a democratic system of rule
that reflects the demands of the Syrian people for freedom."