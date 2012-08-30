DUBAI Aug 30 Iran has no interest in nuclear
weapons but will keep pursuing peaceful nuclear energy, Supreme
Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told heads of state from
developing countries in Tehran.
Iran, hosting a summit of the 120-nation Non-Aligned
Movement (NAM), is hoping the high-profile event will prove that
Western efforts to isolate it and punish it economically for its
disputed nuclear programme have failed.
"Our motto is nuclear energy for all and nuclear weapons for
none," Khamenei told the assembled heads of state.
But discord over Syria swiftly marred the summit when
Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi urged member states to support
Syrians striving to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad, whose
staunchest regional ally is Iran.
"Our solidarity with the struggle of the Syrian people
against an oppressive regime that has lost its legitimacy is an
ethical duty as it is a political and strategic necessity,"
Mursi said, prompting a walkout by the Syrian delegation,
according to the pan-Arab satellite channel Al Jazeera.
It was not immediately clear if the Syrians had returned to
the meeting after Mursi's speech.
Mursi's visit to Tehran was the first by an Egyptian leader
since Iran's Islamic Revolution in 1979, but his uncompromising
speech suggested there would be no swift reconciliation between
the two countries after three decades of animosity.
Diplomatic relations between Cairo and Tehran broke down
immediately after Iran's revolution over Egypt's support for the
overthrown Shah and over its peace agreement with Israel.
The NAM summit's final declaration is set to express deep
concern about the violence in Syria and support for efforts by
U.N.-Arab League envoy Lakhdar Brahimi to broker a resolution to
the conflict, a delegate at the meeting told Reuters.
United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, attending the
Tehran summit, urged Khamenei late on Wednesday to take concrete
steps to prove Iran's nuclear work is peaceful.
The West suspects Iran is seeking a nuclear weapons
capability, an accusation Tehran denies.
In his speech, Khamenei criticised the U.N. Security Council
as an illogical, unjust and defunct relic of the past used by
the United States "to impose its bullying manner on the world".
"They (Americans) talk of human rights when what they mean
is Western interests. They talk of democracy when what they have
is military intervention in other countries," he added.