* Aid includes Iranian-made unarmed drone aircraft
* Iranian security officials have traveled to Damascus
* But Assad's survival not totally dependent on Tehran
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON March 23 Iran is providing a
broad array of assistance to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to
help him suppress anti-government protests, from high-tech
surveillance technology to guns and ammunition, U.S. and
European security officials say.
Tehran's technical assistance to Assad's security forces
includes electronic surveillance systems, technology designed to
disrupt efforts by protesters to communicate via social media,
and Iranian-made drone aircraft for overhead surveillance, the
officials said. They discussed intelligence matters on condition
of anonymity.
Iran has also provided lethal materiel that can be used for
riot control, they said.
"Over the past year, Iran has provided security assistance
to Damascus to help shore up Assad. Tehran during the last
couple of months has been aiding the Syrian regime with lethal
assistance - including rifles, ammunition, and other military
equipment - to help it put down the opposition," a U.S. official
said.
"Iran has provided Damascus (with) monitoring tools to help
the regime suppress the opposition. It has also shared
techniques on Internet surveillance and disruption," the
official continued.
He added that Iran had also provided Assad's government with
"unarmed drones that Damascus is using along with its own
technology to monitor opposition forces."
Iranian security officials have also traveled to Damascus to
advise Assad's entourage how to counter dissent, the official
said. Some Iranian officials have stayed on in Syria to advise
Assad's forces, he added.
Iran's multi-pronged security aid to Syria appears to have
helped Assad's government in its increasingly violent campaign
to hold on to power in the face of a year-long protest movement.
The United Nations estimates 8,000 civilians have died in the
conflict.
NO GAME CHANGER
However, the U.S. and European officials said the Syrian
government's survival is not totally dependent on continuing
help from Tehran.
U.S. and allied official broadly agree that Assad's control
remains solid. His opponents are hopelessly disorganized, the
officials said, which may make it possible for the Syrian
president and his entourage to hold onto power for years.
"At current levels Iranian aid is important but not really a
game changer in the overall conflict," a U.S. official noted.
Iran has for decades been a patron to Syria, which has
helped funnel aid and weapons to the Iranian-backed Shi'ite
Muslim militia Hezbollah in Lebanon.
During the protests that followed Iran's disputed 2009
presidential election - the biggest mass protests since the
Islamic Republic's founding in 1979 - Iranian authorities
disrupted social media, such as Facebook and Twitter, as well as
cell phone networks.
Iran's internal crackdown reportedly has escalated since
then.
A European official said that the Iranians were providing
Syrian security agencies with hardware and software that would
help them disrupt efforts to organize protests inside Syria and
efforts by anti-government elements to spread their message to
supporters outside the country.
Officials said that Syria had also obtained some
surveillance technology from European suppliers.
As protests against Assad's rule grew last year, the United
States first raised the possibility that Iranian authorities
were helping their Syrian counterparts suppress dissent.
Last June the U.S. Treasury Department announced economic
sanctions against two of Iran's most senior police officials for
allegedly helping Assad's government crush protests.
The Treasury imposed U.S. economic sanctions on Ismail
Ahmadi Moghadam and Ahmad-Reza Radan, chief and deputy chief of
Iran's national police force, because their agency had "provided
support to the Syrian General Intelligence Directorate and
dispatched personnel to Damascus in April to assist the Syrian
government in suppressing the Syrian people."
The Treasury alleged that Radan had traveled to Damascus to
meet with Syrian security agencies, to whom he allegedly
provided "expertise to aid in the Syrian government crackdown on
the Syrian people."
DRONE DEBATE
U.S. officials said Iranian efforts to bolster Syria's
surveillance capabilities have been supplemented by deliveries
to Syria of Iranian-made unarmed surveillance drone aircraft.
Earlier this month a specialized website, The Aviationist,
reported that a drone flying over the city of Homs, the site of
recent violent clashes between government and opposition forces,
had been identified as a "Pahpad" drone, which the website said
meant "remotely piloted aircraft" in Farsi.
In February another specialized website, Open Source GEOINT,
published freeze-frame images from what purported to be an
amateur cameraman's video of a suspected drone flying over a
Damascus suburb.
The website noted that some news reports had suggested that
the United States was flying intelligence drones over Syria but
that the drone in the pictures did not appear to be a U.S.
model.
The website cited speculation that the drone might be of
Iranian origin. Ynet News, an Israeli website, reported this
month that Syria's defense industry produces drones that are
technologically identical to Iranian-produced models and
speculated that these domestically produced models were what
Syrian security forces had deployed.
However, a U.S. official said that some of Syria's drones
had come directly from Iran.
Last weekend the Iranian news agency Fars announced that
Iranian experts had produced what it called a "new type of
drone" known as the Shaparak, or "Butterfly," which it said was
"capable of carrying out military and border patrol missions."
(Editing by Warren Strobel and Xavier Briand)