By Marcus George
DUBAI, Sept 16 Members of Iran's Islamic
Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) are providing non-military
assistance in Syria and Iran may get involved militarily if its
closest ally comes under attack, commander-in-chief Mohammad Ali
Jafari said on Sunday.
Jafari's statement is the first official acknowledgement
that Iran has a military presence on the ground in Syria where
an 18-month-old uprising has left tens of thousands dead.
Western countries and Syrian opposition groups have long
suspected Iran has troops in Syria. Iran has denied this.
"A number of members of the Qods force are present in Syria
but this does not constitute a military presence," Iranian news
agency ISNA quoted Jafari as saying at a news conference.
Qods is an IRGC unit set up to export Iran's ideology. It
has been accused of plotting attacks inside Iraq since the
overthrow of Saddam Hussein.
Jafari did not indicate how many IRGC members were in Syria
but said they were providing "intellectual and advisory help".
The Islamic Republic has backed Syria's President Bashar
al-Assad since the crisis began and regards his rule as a key
part of its axis of resistance against Israel and Sunni Arab
states.
Jafari also said Iran would change its policy and offer
military backing if Syria came under attack.
"I say specifically that if Syria came under military
attack, Iran would also give military support but it ... totally
depends on the circumstances," he said.
U.S. officials this month accused Iraq of facilitating the
transfer of weapons to Syria by opening its airspace to Iranian
aircraft. Baghdad has denied the accusation.
Analysts say that losing its key Syrian ally would weaken
the Islamic Republic's ability to threaten Israel through the
Syrian-backed Shi'ite resistance movement Hezbollah.
Jafari dismissed Israel's threats of attack on Iran, saying
Israel was having trouble persuading the United States to back
its actions.
"Our answer to Israel is clear. In the face of such actions
by the Zionist regime, nothing of Israel would remain," he said.
He said any Israeli attack on Iran would also trigger
retaliatory action on U.S. bases in the region and that trade
via the Strait of Hormuz would be disrupted.
An attack on Iran would also call into question Iran's
commitment to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), he
said, comments that will cause concern among Western diplomats
who want to find a peaceful resolution to Iran's nuclear
programme and avoid military consequences.
"If international organisations cannot stop Israel, Iran
will not see itself as committed to its obligations. Of course
this does not mean that we will go in the direction of a nuclear
bomb," Jafari said.
Three rounds of talks earlier this year between Iran and the
P5+1 group of countries - the United States, Russia, China,
Germany, France and Britain - have so far failed to reach
agreement on Iran's nuclear activities which the U.S. believes
are targeted at developing a weapons capability.
The West is demanding that Tehran halts all high-grade
enrichment, close its Fordo nuclear facility and ship out all
stocks of high-grade uranium.
Tehran maintains its nuclear programme is entirely peaceful.