Iran's President Hassan Rouhani takes questions from journalists during a news conference in New York September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif/Files

ANKARA Talks in Switzerland between Syria's government and its enemies to end the country's three years of civil war are unlikely to be successful, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, the official IRNA news agency reported.

"Because of the lack of influential players in the meeting, I doubt about the Geneva 2 meeting's success in fighting against terrorism ... and its ability to resolve the Syria crisis," Rouhani said.

"The Geneva 2 meeting has already failed without it even being started."

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon retracted an invitation to Iran after Syria's political opposition said on Monday it would withdraw from the peace talks scheduled for January 22 if President Bashar al-Assad's main sponsor took part.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Catherine Evans)