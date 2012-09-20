* Regional states should seize Iran arms shipments, US says
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 20 Western members of the
U.N. Security Council blasted Iran on Thursday for providing
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad with weapons to help him crush
an 18-month-long uprising by rebels determined to topple his
government.
"Iran's arms exports to the murderous Assad regime in Syria
are of particular concern," U.S. Ambassador to the United
Nations Susan Rice told the 15-nation council during a meeting
on the world body's Iran sanctions regime.
She cited a May 2012 report by the U.N. panel of experts
that monitors compliance with four rounds of Security Council
sanctions against Tehran. That report concluded Syria was now
the "central party to illicit Iranian arms transfers."
Tehran is forbidden from selling weapons under a U.N. arms
embargo, which is part of broader sanctions against Iran over
its nuclear program. Tehran rejects allegations from Western
powers and their allies that it is seeking atomic weapons and
has defied council demands that it halt nuclear enrichment.
Although she did not mention Iraq by name, Rice appeared to
have Baghdad in mind when she emphasized the obligation of
Iran's neighbors to prevent illegal arms shipments across their
territory.
"States in the region must therefore work together and
redouble their efforts to deny, inspect and seize illicit
Iranian shipments, including transfers via air corridors," she
said.
Iraq on Thursday denied a Western intelligence report that
said Iranian aircraft had flown weapons and military personnel
over Iraqi airspace to Syria to help Assad.
The allegation, reported by Reuters on Wednesday, said arms
transfers were organized by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard
Corps.
Although charges that Iraq has allowed Iran to send arms to
Syria are not new, the intelligence report said the extent of
such shipments is far greater and more systematic than has been
publicly acknowledged, thanks to a deal between senior Iraqi and
Iranian officials.
UAE REQUESTS HELP IN IRAN INVESTIGATION
British Ambassador Mark Lyall Grant echoed Rice's
condemnation of arms transfers to Syria.
"This is unacceptable and it must stop," he said. "It is in
stark contrast to the will of the Syrian people and a reminder
of Iran's hypocrisy in claiming to support freedom in the Arab
world."
German Ambassador Peter Wittig said worries about Iranian
support for Assad "are aggravated by unsettling recent reports
indicating that Iran is shipping arms to Syria under a
humanitarian pretext."
Neither Russia nor China, which have joined forces in
vetoing three resolutions that would have condemned Assad's
assault on the opposition, mentioned the allegations about arms
shipments to Syria.
Western council members also complained that Iran is
pressing ahead with its nuclear program and has shown no
interest in taking steps that would reduce concerns that it is
amassing the capability to produce atomic weapons.
French Ambassador Gerard Araud said the five permanent
Security Council members and Germany had spent "hundreds of
hours" negotiating with Iran to resolve the stand-off with
Tehran, but without success.
The chairman of the Security Council's Iran sanctions
committee, Colombian Ambassador Nestor Osorio, said he continued
to receive reports about how countries were working to implement
the four rounds of U.N. sanctions against Iran.
He said the United Arab Emirates had asked for the U.N.
panel of experts to help it investigate items it confiscated en
route to Iran which it reported to the sanctions committee on
May 21.
Earlier this week diplomats told Reuters that UAE and
Bahrain were among the countries that had notified the sanctions
committee of confiscations and were investigating possible
sanctions violations.
The emirate Dubai has long been one of Iran's main
export-import hubs because of its busy port and position as a
financial center. UAE remains one of its main trading partners.
There were no details available on the items confiscated by
UAE authorities, but the three items Bahrain intercepted
included carbon fiber, a dual-use material that the U.N. panel
of experts identified in May as key for further development of
Iran's uranium enrichment centrifuge program.