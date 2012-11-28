ATHENS/LONDON Nov 28 A Greek firm has refused
to refuel an Iranian-owned tanker flying the Tanzanian flag, the
company said on Wednesday, in one of the first such cases to
show European sanctions are taking their toll on Iran's oil
trade.
A EU embargo on Iranian oil exports to Europe and a ban on
European ship insurance are among the tougher measures imposed
on the Islamic Republic over its nuclear programme, aiming to
make Western companies halt trade with the OPEC member country.
The Baikal, part of top Iranian tanker operator NITC's
fleet, had been anchored off the Greek island of Syros since
Monday, AIS vessel tracking data showed.
Greek-based fuel company Sekavin provides marine fuel
services at Syros.
"We conducted an initial investigation in order not to break
the law. In the end, we did not provide them with any fuel
because it would be against the rules. The ship is probably gone
now," a Sekavin official told Reuters on Wednesday.
"Regardless of its flag, the ship represents Iranian
interests."
Greece's coast guard said they were not aware of the
incident and declined further comment.
A senior NITC official said the development came as no
surprise to his company.
"We never fuel in Europe. We know European companies do not
provide fuel," the official told Reuters, declining further
comment.
The Baikal, previously known as the Blossom, was now headed
away from Greece towards Turkey, vessel tracking data showed on
Wednesday. It had previously called at Egypt's Sidi Kerir oil
port in early November.
NITC's fleet, which has been targeted by the European Union,
is under growing pressure and continues to change names and
the flags of its vessels aiming to avoid scrutiny because of the
sanctions designed to discourage Iran from developing what the
West fears is a nuclear arms programme.
Tehran says its nuclear work is for peaceful purposes.
Tanker tracking data showed the Baikal was flagged by
Tanzania, which had said in August it was in the process of
de-registering 36 Iranian ships after facing pressure by U.S.
lawmakers.
Tanzanian authorities could not be immediately reached for
comment.
