DUBAI, July 24 Iran launched its first
domestically-produced aframax oil tanker, Iranian media reported
on Tuesday, sidestepping growing Western sanctions which have
targeted oil exports and battered its maritime trade.
The oil tanker was ordered by Venezuela, Iran's Fars news
agency reported.
"The production of the aframax ship is the first export
shipbuilding activity of Iran, and we must continue by
attracting more customers," said Mehdi Etesam, managing director
of Iran Maritime Industrial Company SADRA, according to Fars.
It was not clear if further Iranian-made aframaxes were
under order. Aframaxes can carry up to 700,000 barrels of oil.
The U.S. Treasury Department imposed additional sanctions in
March on SADRA, saying the firm had offices in Iran and
Venezuela and was owned by Khatam al-Anbiya, an engineering
company used by the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to
fund its operations.
The Revolutionary Guard is a primary focus of U.S. and
international sanctions against Iran because of the central role
it plays in Iran's missile and nuclear programmes, its support
for terrorism and its involvement in serious human rights
abuses, the U.S. Treasury said.
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, whose stridently
anti-Washington politics are popular at home, has expanded ties
with Iran as pressure on Tehran has grown over the Islamic
Republic's disputed nuclear programme. Iran denies Western
charges that it is seeking to build nuclear weapons.
Despite the closer ties between Caracaas and Tehran, an EU
ban on Iranian oil and insurance has hurt the OPEC producer's
ability to sell its crude, while a prohibition on EU ship
insurance provision has targeted the transport of oil.
Iran's top commercial tanker operator NITC has delayed the
expansion of its oil fleet, company and industry sources said
last month, as Western sanctions and a weak freight market hurt
its ability to turn a profit.
Growing pressure by an influential U.S. lobby group has also
led to top ship classifiers no longer verifying safety and
environmental standards for Iran's biggest shipping firms.
Without verification from such bodies, ships are unable to call
at international ports in another blow that Tehran has to deal
with.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati in Dubai and Jonathan Saul in
London, editing by William Hardy)