TEHRAN, Feb 21 Iran would take pre-emptive
action against its enemies if it felt its national interests
were endangered, the deputy head of the Islamic Republic's armed
forces was quoted by a semi-official news agency as saying on
Tuesday.
"Our strategy now is that if we feel our enemies want to
endanger Iran's national interests, and want to decide to do
that, we will act without waiting for their actions," Mohammad
Hejazi told Fars news agency.
Iran is facing increasing international pressure and
isolation over its disputed nuclear activity. Expanded Western
sanctions aim to block its economically vital oil exports and
Tehran has said it could retaliate by shutting the Strait of
Hormuz shipping lane vital to global energy supplies.
Still, a top U.S. intelligence official said last week that
while U.S. spy services believed Iran would respond if attacked,
they thought it was unlikely to start a conflict.
Israel and the United States do not rule out military action
against Iran if sanctions and diplomacy fail to rein in its
nuclear energy campaign.
Senior U.N. inspectors have begun their second round of
talks in Tehran in three weeks, seeking Iranian explanations
with respect to intelligence about "possible military
dimensions" to the Iranian nuclear programme.
Iran denies Western accusations that it is covertly seeking
the means to build nuclear weapons and in recent weeks has again
vowed no nuclear retreat, but also voiced willingness to resume
negotiations with world powers without preconditions.
Iran says it is enriching uranium solely as fuel for a
future network of nuclear power stations, not for bombs.
The European Union enraged Tehran last month when it decided
to slap a boycott on its oil to take full effect on July 1.
On Sunday, Iran's oil ministry announced a retaliatory halt
in oil sales to French and British companies, though that step
will be largely symbolic as those firms had already greatly
reduced purchases of Iranian crude.
On Monday, the European Commission said Belgium, the Czech
Republic and the Netherlands had already stopped buying Iranian
oil, while Greece, Spain and Italy were cutting back purchases.
Tighter sanctions including the pending embargo on Iranian
oil imports into the EU have helped push oil prices up to $119 a
barrel from $107 at the start of the year.
