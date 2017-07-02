FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Iran to sign new IPC gas deal with Total for South Pars on Monday -official
#GST
#Westinghouse
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#Modi
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Indian manufacturing growth cools in June on weak demand
Economy
Indian manufacturing growth cools in June on weak demand
Biopic on gangster Arun Gawli not a ‘clean-up job,’ says director
Bollywood
Biopic on gangster Arun Gawli not a ‘clean-up job,’ says director
"Suicide Squad" brave bullets to rescue civilians in Marawi
ASIA
"Suicide Squad" brave bullets to rescue civilians in Marawi
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
July 2, 2017 / 9:37 AM / a day ago

Iran to sign new IPC gas deal with Total for South Pars on Monday -official

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 2 (Reuters) - Iran plans to sign a new contract to develop its giant South Pars gas field with France's Total on Monday, the first major Western energy investment since sanctions against Tehran were lifted, an Iranian oil ministry official told Reuters on Sunday.

"The international contract for development of Phase 11 of South Pars in the framework of IPC (Iranian Petroleum Contract) will be signed on Monday, July 3, at 14:30, at a ceremony in Tehran attended by Iranian oil minister Zanganeh and senior officials from France’s Total, China’s CNPCI and Iran's Petropars," the official said. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.