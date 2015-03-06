* Tourism revives under pragmatic Rouhani government
* German tour operator triples its Iran offerings
* Airlines add new flights between Germany and Iran
By Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan
BERLIN, March 6 Iranian businessman Cyrus
Etemadi has had a stand at Berlin's ITB travel trade fair every
year for more than 20 years, even when tension with the West
meant few tourists visited the former ancient kingdom of Persia.
As the pragmatic President Hassan Rouhani, successor to
hardliner Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, tries to reverse the path of
antagonism to the West, Etemadi hopes he can rebuild his tour
business, Cyrus Sahra, to its former strength.
"I used to have 70 people working with me, and we had 10,000
guests a year," he told Reuters on Friday at the ITB, the
world's biggest travel trade fair.
"When Ahmadinejad came, there were fewer tourists every day,
and then there were none," Etemadi, 75, said.
Iran made it onto the top destination lists of major
publications such as The Financial Times and The Guardian last
year thanks to sights that include 2,500-year-old ruins at
Persepolis near Shiraz and 16th-century Islamic architectural
gems in Isfahan.
But it will be some time before Iran becomes a mainstream
destination given strict Islamic regulations and the ongoing
impact of sanctions.
Under Iran's Islamic Sharia law, imposed since its 1979
Islamic revolution, women are obliged to cover their hair and
body, unmarried couples may not share a hotel room and alcohol
is banned. Western credit cards also don't work, meaning
foreigners have to bring cash.
POSITIVE SIGNS
"They do have some challenges, especially in rebuilding
their image and how they appeal to others," said Taleb Rifai,
head of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and recently
back from Iran.
"But it's a fantastically rich country, when it comes to
cultural heritage, one of the richest civilisations mankind has
ever seen," he said, adding he welcomed moves to introduce visas
on arrival for around 27 countries.
Rifai, Etemadi and others at the ITB said there were early
positive signs for tourism as Iran becomes more open and
Rouhani's administration aims to double annual income from it to
$10 billion.
The number of international tourists arriving in Iran jumped
24 percent to about 4.8 million in 2013, according to the UNWTO.
Figures for 2014 are not yet available.
Travel and tourism directly accounted for about 2.2 percent
of Iran's GDP in 2013. The sector's contribution to the economy
is expected to grow by an average 5.7 percent per year through
2024, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council.
Reflecting its ambition to grow the sector, Iran booked an
entire hall at the ITB for the first time this year,
highlighting its cultural heritage, 17 UNESCO World Heritage
sites and picturesque landscapes ranging from mountains to
deserts and coastal plains.
"You can see the massive uplift in tourism that occurred in
other countries such as Myanmar when they came in from the
cold," said Caroline Bremner, head of tourism and travel
research at Euromonitor. "But Iran is not there yet."
MORE TOURS AND FLIGHTS
German tour operator Gebeco, which focuses on
students and adventure tours, tripled its Iran offering this
year and added a further 15 percent after trips sold out.
Iranian tour operator Pasargad Tours, which organises trips
for about 10,000 to 12,000 travellers per year, says it is
seeing a renaissance of demand for cultural travel.
"Business has been booming in the past two years," said
Karan Jami, marketing executive at Pasargad, saying trips were
overbooked for 2015 and 2016.
German airline Germania now offers twice-weekly flights to
Tehran from Duesseldorf and Berlin. Late last month, it launched
a route from Hamburg to Mashhad, Iran's second largest city and
home to a beautiful shrine complex.
"There some green shoots going on in Iran, so it seems to
make sense to fly there," Germania CEO Karsten Balke said,
adding he was also banking on demand from Iranians travelling to
Germany to visit relatives.
The organisers of the ITB trade fair, which has more than
10,000 exhibitors from 186 countries, also said they were
interested in having Iran as its official partner country.
Etemadi, now with a firm of 10 people, organised trips for
about 600 guests last year. "I think this year it will be more
than 1,000. But that is still a long way from 10,000."
(Additional reporting by Peter Maushagen and Parisa Hafezi in
Ankara; Editing by Tom Heneghan)