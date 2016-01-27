(Adds details, context)
By Fatma Alarimi
MUSCAT Jan 27 An Omani sovereign wealth fund
has signed an understanding with Iran's biggest auto maker, Iran
Khodro Industrial Group, to study a proposal for a $200 million
auto plant in Oman, a fund official said on Wednesday.
The memorandum of understanding is one of the first signed
between a major Iranian company and a Gulf Arab state since
international sanctions against Iran were lifted earlier this
month. Traditionally, Oman has had closer ties to Iran than its
Arab neighbours.
Saudi Arabia said this month it was cutting all ties with
Iran, including business links, when its Tehran embassy was
attacked by Iranian protesters after the kingdom executed a
leading Shi'ite cleric.
Oman Investment Fund agreed with Khodro to study the
creation of a venture, Orchid International Auto, that would set
up a plant at the southern Omani port of Duqm, Khalid
al-Yahmadi, investment director for resources, manufacturing and
logistics at the Omani fund, told Reuters.
The venture would be owned 60 percent by the fund, 20
percent by Khodro and 20 percent by an Omani investor, Issa
al-Ryiami. It would start as an assembly facility and move
gradually towards manufacturing automobiles, Yahmadi said
without elaborating on what kind of vehicles would be assembled.
"The total investment is expected to be $200 million for all
the phases," he said, adding that a feasibility study would be
completed in months and the partners hoped to break ground
before the end of this year.
Oman, seeking to diversify its economy beyond oil, is keen
to establish industrial ventures. France's PSA Peugeot Citroen
supplied kit versions of its 206 and 405 models to
Khodro for assembly before 2012, when the sanctions forced it to
withdraw from Iran; Peugeot is now trying to renegotiate a new
tie-up with Khodro.
Afshin Dastani, an executive who identified himself as a
manager at Orchid International Auto, said construction of the
plant at Duqm would take a year and it was expected to start
production by 2017.
The executives were speaking at an exhibition for Iranian
companies that opened in Muscat on Wednesday. Almost 70 firms
participated in the event, mainly manufacturers with a focus on
automobiles, tyres and spare parts.
Oman's energy minister said last week that he expected
speedier completion of a planned pipeline to import natural gas
from Iran now that international sanctions against Tehran had
been lifted.
(Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)