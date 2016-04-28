BERLIN, April 28 German firms will struggle to
rebuild ties in Iran without the reinstatement of export
guarantees, especially while some sanctions remain in place, the
head of lobby group BGA said on Thursday, days before the
economy minister visits Tehran.
World powers lifted many trade sanctions on Iran after it
agreed in July to curb its nuclear programme, raising hopes of
an end to years of economic isolation for the Islamic republic.
German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel, Angela Merkel's vice
chancellor, is due to visit Tehran with a business delegation
next week.
But Anton Boerner, head of the Federation of German
Wholesale, Foreign Trade and Services (BGA), said firms needed
the return of export guarantees - a form of insurance against
default or non payment - that Germany had suspended due to
outstanding debts.
"Without any state export guarantees for deals with Iran,
nothing will happen on our side," said Boerner.
"Because of high penalties German banks had to pay in the
past due to sanction violations, all participants are very
reluctant," he added.
Some U.S. sanctions on Iran remain because Washington still
accuses Tehran of supporting terrorism and human rights abuses.
In the past, U.S. penalties have affected foreign firms,
particularly when Iran-related transactions pass through U.S.
subsidiaries.
Gabriel also visited Iran with a business delegation in July
last year, the first senior figure from a large Western
government to do so since the accord.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing
by Andrew Heavens)