(Adds details, quote)
LONDON Feb 3 British Airways will resume direct
flights from London to Tehran from July, renewing links with the
Iranian capital after sanctions were lifted.
The British airline followed Air France-KLM in
confirming its intention to restart flights to Tehran after Iran
curbed its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of U.S.,
EU and United Nations sanctions in January.
The deal has sparked hopes that Iran could secure a wave of
foreign investment for the country of 80 million people after
President Hassan Rouhani visited Europe last week.
Owned by IAG, BA will initially run six flights per
week before moving to daily flights from winter 2016, departing
from London's Heathrow Airport.
"The recent lifting of sanctions opens up exciting new
prospects for Iran as a tourist destination and with its rich
heritage, unique architecture and world-class food it's
unsurprising Tehran is tipped to be a popular destination for
2016," said Neil Cottrell, BA's head of network planning.
BA said it had a long history of flying to Tehran and
offered its first scheduled flights to the city in 1946. It
stopped regular flights in 2012 due to a combination of
commercial and political reasons.
Britain reopened its embassy in Tehran in August nearly four
years after protesters stormed the compound.
Post-sanctions Iran is set to be an enticing market for
Western aircraft makers. Iran agreed last week to buy 118 Airbus
jets worth $27 billion at list prices, including a dozen A380
superjumbos.
(Reporting by Kate Holton in London and Mamidipudi Soumithri in
Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Adrian Croft)