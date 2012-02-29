* Iran firms largely excluded from global bank network
* This raises costs, closes some markets for them
* But money exchange houses, hawala are options
* Companies forming new partnerships to conduct trade
* Trade routes changing in response to pressures
By Daniel Fineren
DUBAI, Feb 29 Iranian firm AHT exports
millions of dollars worth of nuts and dried fruit from Iran each
month but Western financial sanctions mean it gets little money
in return. Instead it is paid with other goods, such as
cardboard boxes and metal cans from China.
"Most of our business right now is like this. No money is
involved in the process," Mohammad Amin, managing director of
the pistachio and raisin exporter, told Reuters at an
international food industry show in Dubai this month.
"We import the goods, sell the goods to the local market,
get the money from the local market, and then pay my staff and
my farmers.
"No money is circulating -- it's like thousands of years
ago," Amin said between negotiations with prospective buyers
over bowls brimming with pistachios. Last year AHT's exports
totalled about $100 million, mostly to China and India.
Financial sanctions imposed over Iran's disputed nuclear
programme have dealt a heavy blow to its foreign trade. Since
late last year the United States has stepped up its use of
anti-money laundering legislation to make it legally dangerous
for banks that have any U.S. business to maintain ties with
Iran.
As a result, Iranian firms have been frozen out of much of
the global banking system which finances trade. It is difficult
or impossible for them to obtain letters of credit or conduct
international transfers of funds through banks.
But the cases of AHT and other Iranian companies contacted
by Reuters suggests many are finding their way around the
obstacles and continuing to do business, albeit at considerable
inconvenience and cost.
Some Iranian exporters and importers are resorting to
barter; others are putting together complicated but legal
networks of partners abroad to handle payments. Some are using
transfers through money exchange houses instead of banks, or
employing a legal but largely unregulated money transfer network
known as hawala in the Middle East and hundi in India.
"Commerce takes precedence over everything, so if tomorrow
there are sanctions or whatever else, there are always different
ways of getting round it," said Sanjiv Sawla of Mumbai-based
trading firm M Lakhamsi.
"There was a minor aberration for a while where there was a
drop-off in trade, but everybody has put their systems in place
now," he said. His firm trades about $125 million a year of
seeds, spices, wheat and rice -- some $5-10 million with Iran.
"I get my money out of Dubai. I don't know how they arrange
it...The product never touches Dubai, the product just goes from
India to Iran and the payment comes from Dubai these
days...Until about six months ago, it used to come from Iran."
EXPORTS
Iran's exports in the last fiscal year to March 20 were
estimated at $107 billion, of which $81 billion were oil and
gas, according to the International Monetary Fund. Imports were
estimated at $70 billion.
The Iranian government is scrambling to find ways to
continue getting paid for its oil; Iran has agreed with India,
for example, to settle 45 percent of their oil trade in the
rupee, which is not freely exchanged in global markets. The
rupees may be used to pay for imports into Iran of Indian iron
and steel, chemicals and cereals.
Most of Iran's non-oil businesses cannot count on such
strong demand for their products, so for them it may be more
difficult to work around the sanctions. But there are signs that
many are managing.
Because of the freeze on bank transfers, the 20-odd Iranian
food exporters among the 3,800 stands at this month's Dubai show
paid cash or used the hawala network to secure modest stands in
an outlying building at the sprawling exhibition centre.
Some Iranian exporters and suppliers to Iran said they still
used banks in Turkey, which has kept some banking channels to
Iran open to handle oil payments.
But AHT's Amin said he had largely stopped using Turkish
banks because of high fees or taxes, and because he feared the
next wave of sanctions could freeze payments to him that were
still in the pipeline. Barter is safer, he said.
Other Iranian companies have switched from banks to money
exchange houses in Dubai or elsewhere for their international
payments. The exchange houses have continued to do business
legally with Iran, although limits on the size of individual
transfers make them less convenient than banks.
Iran's Gohar Saffron, which exports around 11,000 kilos a
year of the highly prized spice, has started using exchange
houses in the last few months to keep its $30-million-a-year
business going. Iran is the world's biggest producer of saffron.
"We can do it but only with a lot of trouble," Hutan
Motamedi, Spain-based marketing manager for Gohar, said at the
company's stand. "Every year sales are growing because every
year we get into a different country...Some of the sales go
directly, but it's easier if it goes via Spain."
Other Iranian firms are using the hawala network, traders
said. There are thought to be hundreds of millions of dollars
transferred in and out of Dubai each year through the network,
which is a popular way for the emirate's sizeable south Asian
and Iranian communities to send money home. It is barely
documented and based largely on trust.
Typically, an expatriate worker in Dubai pays an
intermediary called a hawaladar in dollars or dirhams; the
hawaladar calls a contact, often a trusted relative, in the
receiving country, and the contact pays the worker's family in
local currency. Hawaladars later settle debts to each other
through simple cash-carrying -- for example, using the ferry
between Iran and the emirate of Sharjah, which adjoins Dubai --
or by supplying goods.
According to World Bank studies of hawala channels operating
between Afghanistan, Dubai and Pakistan, there is no clear limit
on the volume of funds that they can handle. The World Bank has
estimated single transactions of over $500,000 are not uncommon;
large international aid institutions have made transfers twice
as large because of the lack of banks in rural Afghanistan.
SHIPPING
Such channels cannot substitute for the international
banking system completely.
Iran relies on imports for about 45 percent of its rice
consumption, U.S. government data show, with India one of the
biggest suppliers. But several Indian rice exporters at the
Dubai show said they had stopped shipping to Iran by sea in the
past few months because of payment and insurance problems.
"What's the point of doing business with Iran when you lose
100 percent?" said Sharif Yusuf, director of Mumbai-based
Al-Gyas Exports, which deals in rice, corn, sugar and wheat.
Malaysian and Singaporean palm oil exporters at the food
show said they had stopped sending shipments to Iran since their
banks refused to issue letters of credit to any shipment bound
for Iranian ports last year.
Away from the modern halls of the exhibition centre, in the
crowded streets of Al Ras market in old Dubai, many among the
long-established expatriate community of Iranian food merchants
said they were also cutting trade, partly because they had been
burned by the steep slide of the Iranian rial in the past few
months.
"Right now it is very hard to trade with Iran," an Iranian
foodstuffs trader said as a white-haired colleague slept at his
desk. "We try not to do it because we have lost out."
But there are signs that new trade routes are replacing
damaged ones. Several traders at the show said there had been a
rise in rice shipments across Iran's border with Pakistan, paid
for in cash.
Iranian companies are also forming new partnerships and
arrangements with foreign firms to facilitate trade. A
Europe-based broker specialising in Iranian agricultural
exports, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of
the issue, said that since documents could no longer be sent
through normal banking channels, papers showing ownership of the
goods were sent directly to the buyer, who then remitted funds
straight to a bank account chosen by the exporter.
"No letter of credit and no banks involved, other than the
receiving account," said the broker, who has been dealing in
Iranian goods for decades.
"We have new logistics and commercial issues to resolve each
day," he added. "The goal posts are changing every day and it is
likely that solutions proposed today may no longer be applicable
by the end of the week."
Behrooz Rezazadeh, head of Tehran-based PSDC Group, which
advises Iranian companies on export growth and logistics,
described another option.
"The export companies have partners outside Iran and they
export to their partner and their partner gets the letter of
credit, receives the money and then delivers the goods.
"Business is like snow at the top of a mountain; after
melting to become water, it will find its way down to the
bottom. This is the nature of business -- to find a solution."
