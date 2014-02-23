* Iranian presence at big Dubai food show doubles this year
* Many firms report rising exports since Rouhani took power
* Banking sanctions, domestic environment still limit growth
* But more stable currency reduces risks for companies
* Foreign buyers feel more confident signing contracts
By Andrew Torchia and Michelle Moghtader
DUBAI, Feb 23 Iran's non-oil exports are
starting to feel the benefits of easing international tensions
under new President Hassan Rouhani, Iranian businessmen at one
of the world's biggest food industry shows say.
Organisers of the annual Gulfood fair in Dubai said 46
Iranian exporters have stands at this week's event, roughly
double last year's number - a sign of Iran's partial return to
the global trading system since Rouhani took office in August.
Key banking sanctions remain in place, making it hard for
some Iranian companies to obtain payments for their exports, and
difficult business conditions at home continue to hurt.
But an interim agreement with world powers last November to
limit Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for a temporary,
partial easing of the sanctions appears to have created
conditions for Iranian trade to grow.
"Better political relations pave the way for us to introduce
products into more markets," such as Kuwait and Saudi Arabia,
said Reza Rajabinasab, export manager at Amadeh Laziz, an
Iranian maker of instant noodles, soups and other food products.
He said his company's exports, worth millions of dollars
annually, had risen 10-15 percent since Rouhani took power.
Iran Dairy Industries Commercial Co, which sells to Iraq,
Pakistan and Malaysia among other countries, said its exports
for the first 10 months of the Iranian year that started on
March 21 had jumped to $15 million from $9 million in all of the
previous year.
SANCTIONS
Iran's oil exports, which traditionally account for about
three-quarters of its total exports, have plunged by more than
half since 2011 because of the sanctions, imposed over
suspicions that Iran was trying to develop nuclear weapons.
The collapse has made non-oil exports not banned by the
sanctions, such as food, more important to the country as it
grapples with a recession and high inflation.
Iran exported $29.24 billion of non-oil goods in the first
nine months of the Iranian year, according to customs data
quoted by local media. That was down 7.7 percent from a year
earlier, but many of the Iranian firms at Gulfood said the trend
had turned positive in the last few months.
Washington does not want to see a boom in Iran's trade
unless Tehran reaches a final agreement on its nuclear
programme. President Barack Obama said this month that he would
come down like a "ton of bricks" on companies violating the
sanctions.
As a result, most banks around the world - even in Dubai, a
hub for Iranian business - still refuse to handle trade payments
for Iran. This forces firms to use costly, inconvenient methods
such as barter - Amadeh Laziz accepts shipments of food and raw
materials as payment for some of its exports.
"Banks in the United Arab Emirates are not doing any
business whatsoever with Iran. We are respecting the sanctions,"
Abdulaziz Al Ghurair, chief executive of Dubai's Mashreq bank,
told Reuters this month.
Nevertheless, Rouhani's diplomacy seems to be helping
Iranian exporters in at least two ways.
By creating hope for a resolution of Iran's nuclear dispute,
he has halted wild swings of the rial currency, which lost
roughly half its value against the U.S. dollar in 2012.
"The stabilising of the dollar has helped a lot and
decreased the risk of doing business. It's stabilised our
prices," said Mohammad Ali Khoshbin, an executive at the
Khoshbin Agro Group, which exports pistachios and raisins to
North Africa and Europe.
With the risk of an immediate crisis over the nuclear
programme receding, foreign buyers of Iranian products also feel
safer signing contracts.
"Definitely, Europe has been in more contact with us" since
Rouhani took office, Khoshbin said.
DOMESTIC ENVIRONMENT
Iran's export industries are also struggling with the legacy
of years of chaotic economic management by Rouhani's
predecessor, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. For example, interest rates
have had to be hiked to offset high inflation.
"Companies can't work well if they face interest rates above
20 percent, compared to 3, 4 or 5 percent for their competitors
abroad," said Ali Shariati Moghaddam, general director of Novin
Saffron, which exports $30-40 million of saffron annually.
But there are signs that the Rouhani administration is
starting to reform some of the most damaging policies for
business, executives said.
Ahmadinejad imposed a 7 percent tax on dairy exports in
order to ensure domestic supplies, but this backfired when some
farmers lost money and slaughtered their cows, an official at
Iran Dairy Industries said. Rouhani removed the tax, he said.
Rajabinasab at Amadeh Laziz said a full lifting of the
sanctions would trigger a surge of Iranian exports into global
markets, and compared his company to a runner waiting at the
starting blocks.
"I am keeping my eye on a number of markets and when the way
is clear, I will go after them," he said.
(Additional reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Sonya
Hepinstall)