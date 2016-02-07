DUBAI Feb 7 French car-maker PSA Peugeot
Citroen will pay Iran over 400 million euros ($446
million) in compensation for losses after it quit the country
due to sanctions, the managing director of the country's largest
carmaker said on Sunday.
Peugeot, the biggest-selling European carmaker in
pre-sanctions Iran, suspended sales in 2012 when an
international boycott against Iran due to its nuclear programme
was extended to the automobile sector. Most sanctions were
lifted in January.
"Based on the deductions...427.6 million euros of
compensation will be paid by Peugeot to Iran Khodro because of
the losses," Hashem Yekke-Zare, managing director of Iran-Khodro
Company, was quoted by the ISNA news agency as saying.
Yekke-Zare said the compensation would be mostly in
services and discounts, including auto parts for current models
being produced in Iran and devices for Peugeot 207 models.
Peugeot had also written off 11 million euros of Iran Khodro
debts plus 65 million euros in royalties owed between 2012 and
2016, he said, adding 317 million euros would be in the form of
future co-operation, including training.
Peugeot declined to comment on details of the deal on
Saturday but its spokesman told Reuters that "the deal signed
with Iran is a good and balanced one".
Last month, Peugeot and IKCO signed a joint-venture deal to
produce latest-generation vehicles in Iran.
For Peugeot, the factory tie-up is important. When it
suspended sales in Iran in 2012 it lost nearly 10 percent of
global deliveries and interrupted a relationship dating back
more than 50 years.
Four million Peugeot cars are currently on the roads in
Iran.
