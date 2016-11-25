ANKARA Nov 25 Two passenger trains collided in
Iran's north-central province of Semnan on early Friday, killing
several people and injuring unspecified number of others, Iran's
state TV reported.
"The exact number of those killed or injured is still
unknown," TV reported, without giving details on the number of
passengers in the trains.
The cause of the collision was under investigation, it said,
adding that rescue teams have been dispatched to the site of
accident.
The crash occurred at the Haft-Khan station in the city of
Shahroud, about 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of Tehran.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Tom Heneghan)