LONDON, April 10 IranAir has signed a contract to buy 20 planes from turboprop maker ATR, Iranian deputy transport minister was quoted as saying on Monday.

"The contract between IranAir and ATR to buy 20 ATR 72-600 aircrafts has been signed by the officials of both countries," Asghar Fakhrieh-Kashan was quoted as saying by ISNA.

ATR is joint-owned by France-based Airbus and Leonardo of Italy. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin)