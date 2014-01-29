* Focus on energy deals, but political rapprochement in air
* Turkey capitalises on opening from moderate Iran president
* Tensions over support for opposing sides in Syrian war
* But common interest in countering al Qaeda in Syria
By Parisa Hafezi
ANKARA, Jan 29 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan has arrived in Iran to bolster trade and energy
relations, state TV said, in what also looked like a bid to
defuse tensions over Syria by capitalising on Tehran's
diplomatic opening to regional rivals and the West.
Iran has been a strong strategic ally of Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad since the start of the uprising against him,
while Turkey has been one of his fiercest critics, supporting
his opponents and giving refuge to rebel fighters.
But Iran's election last June of President Hassan Rouhani, a
relative moderate who says he wants to thaw its ties with the
West, and shared concern over the rise of al Qaeda in Syria,
have spurred hopes of a Turkish-Iranian rapprochement.
While deep divisions remain between Ankara and Tehran over
the conflict in Syria, diplomats and government officials say
both sides want to mend a relationship that could be pivotal to
the fast-changing political map of the Middle East.
The United States believes detente between Turkey and Iran
is important to wider stability in the Middle East, a strategic
breakthrough Washington hopes to achieve from talks that world
powers are pursuing with Tehran to curb its nuclear programme.
Erdogan was to meet Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei as well as Rouhani, whose foreign policy of "prudence
and moderation" has eased Tehran's international isolation and
revived contact with longtime arch-enemy Washington.
"Our relations with Turkey have entered a new phase and we
hope this trend continues. Besides serving the interests of the
two countries, we hope our dialogue (with Turkey) serve regional
interests as well," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Marzieh
Afkham told reporters in Tehran.
"As two neighbours and Muslim countries, Iran and Turkey
enjoy many commonalities and many cooperation opportunities."
Analysts said the main focus of Erdogan's visit would be
expanding economic cooperation, finessing the political disputes
for now. "Considering that the economy and energy ministers are
accompanying Erdogan, we can say this trip is
business-targeted," said Tehran-based analyst Hossein Foroughi.
Three trade deals were signed on Wednesday after Erdogan's
arrival, Iranian state television said, without elaborating.
"Today we had a good chance to review bilateral ties,"
Erdogan said in remarks translated into Farsi and made during a
meeting with Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri shown by
Iranian television.
"I would like to mention specifically, and to express my
satisfaction with, the agreement we signed in the preferential
trade field," he said. "It is obvious that we import from Iran
crude oil and gas, which are strategic energy sources, and we
(will be) able to increase the volume of these imports."
Turkey is keen to increase oil and gas imports from Tehran
in anticipation of sanctions against Iran's huge energy sector
being dismantled in the wake of the Nov. 24 deal between Tehran
and six big powers under which the Islamic Republic committed to
scaling back some of its controversial nuclear activities.
Some sanctions that were imposed over suspicions that Iran
is covertly trying to develop a nuclear weapons capability,
something it denies, were relaxed starting on Jan. 20.
But most sanctions, including a severe squeeze on Iran's
access to the international financial system, remain in force
pending a long-term agreement on the scope of Iran's nuclear
programme, which is to be negotiated over the next six months.
POTENTIAL MARKET BONANZA IN IRAN
Still, the post-sanctions potential of a market of 76
million people in Iran with some of the world's biggest oil and
gas reserves is a magnet for foreign investors, including
Turkish companies.
"We hope the process will be finalised with an agreement
that will ensure the removal of all sanctions on Iran. Turkey
has so far done its best in that regard and will continue to do
so," Erdogan told reporters in Ankara ahead of his departure.
Iranian officials say trade between the countries stood at
$22 billion (16.2 billion euros) in 2012, before dipping to $20
billion in 2013. It is expected to reach $30 billion in 2015.
Iran was Turkey's third largest export market in 2012. In
fact, Iranian media said, Turkey exports more than 20,000
products to Iran, among them gold and silver.
The gold trade boomed in 2012 when Ankara was paying for
Iranian natural gas and oil imports with Turkish lira and Tehran
was using those deposits held in Turkey's state-run Halkbank to
buy gold.
Some of the gold was held inside Turkey at the peak of the
trade while some was taken to Dubai by couriers to be sold for
foreign currency that was urgently needed by Iran as sanctions
increasingly cut off access.
But the gold trade dried up under the chokehold of sanctions
on precious metals transactions with Iran, with Halkbank also
unable to process oil payments by other countries back to
Tehran.
The United States has been unhappy over continued trade with
Iran by its Turkish ally sidestepping the sanctions regime, and
has blacklisted some Turkish firms involved.
U.S. Treasury Under Secretary David Cohen, who visited
Turkey just before Erdogan's Iran trip, warned the Turkish
government against any rapid improvement of trade and economic
links with the Islamic Republic before a final nuclear agreement
is struck, according to Turkish media.
"Businesses interested in engaging in Iran really should
hold off. The day may come when Iran is open for business, but
the day is not today," Zaman newspaper quoted Cohen as saying.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)