* Strained relations as unrest continues in Syria
* Iran's nuclear programme to be discussed
* Tehran looking to deepen economic ties as sanctions bite
By Marcus George
DUBAI, March 28 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan arrived in Tehran on Wednesday for talks on Iran's
nuclear programme amid strained relations between the two
countries over the continuing bloodshed in Syria.
Erdogan will be meeting Iran's most powerful authority,
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
during his two-day visit.
Erdogan held talks about Iran with U.S. President Barack
Obama on Sunday in South Korea, raising speculation Turkey was
taking a message from Washington to Tehran - although a Turkish
official dismissed that.
While Turkey has repeatedly voiced its support for Iran's
right to establish a peaceful nuclear programme, it is at odds
with Tehran over Syria where the government crackdown continues
against opposition rebels and anti-government demonstrators.
Erdogan has urged Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to step
down to end more than a year of fighting between Assad's forces
and opponents of his rule. Turkey has also allowed opposition
groups to meet regularly in Istanbul.
In contrast, Shi'ite Muslim Iran has steadfastly continued
to support what is its closest Arab ally and whose leader is
from the minority Alawite sect, an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam.
The Turkish official played down the issue of Syria, telling
Reuters the talks would be smooth. "They respect our leadership
and our opinions. We have good cooperation with Iran and they
know we are trying to bring stability to the region."
But a diplomat in Tehran said events in Syria had caused a
lot of damage to relations and said many believed it was the
most critical part of the visit.
"There is a sense that Syria has become more important than
the nuclear issue," the diplomat said. "Iran doesn't accept
Turkey's standpoint so it really depends on China and Russia.
That might help Erdogan but he needs to do a lot of work."
China and Russia have given their backing to a
U.N.-sponsored peace plan which calls for national dialogue but
not the removal of Assad from office.
DIPLOMACY
Obama said in Seoul there was time to resolve the dispute
through diplomacy but the window was closing. Iran maintains it
has the right to develop a peaceful nuclear programme but the
U.S. and its allies suspect it has been trying to develop atomic
weapons.
"There is no new message on the nuclear issue," the Turkish
official said. "Turkey is not the messenger. That is just
speculation. Our message is what we have said many times
before."
Turkey has offered to host the next round of talks between
Iran and the P5+1 group of countries which could take place as
early as mid-April but a location has yet to be confirmed.
"We have offered to host the meeting but it's not important
where it takes place, only whether it is successful," the
official added.
Iran is keen to maximise its economic cooperation with
neighbouring Turkey as a way of minimising tough new sanctions
imposed by the U.S. and the European Union against Iran's
financial and energy sectors.
Turkey has been open to enhanced economic links but has been
criticised for undermining the sanctions and last week failed to
secure an exemption from Washington on its purchase of Iranian
crude oil.
(Reporting By Marcus George)