(Adds background)
ANKARA Oct 28 The flow of Iranian natural gas
to Turkey halted after an explosion hit a gas pipeline in
eastern Turkey, a senior Iranian official told Iran's
semi-official news agency Tasnim on Friday.
"Iran's gas flow to Turkey has temporarily stopped because
of a blast by some opposition groups inside Turkey around 1830
GMT on Thursday night," Interior Ministry official Majid Aghai
told Tasnim.
Sabotage is common on pipelines leading into Turkey from
Iran and Iraq, where the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) armed
group is based.
A two-year-old ceasefire between the PKK and the Turkish
state collapsed in July last year, triggering renewed violence.
The PKK has fought a three-decade-old insurgency that has
killed more than 40,000 people. It is designated a terrorist
group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Clarence Fernandez)