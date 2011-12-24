TEHRAN Dec 24 Iran said on Saturday it
has extended its crude export contract with Turkey for 2012,
state-run English Language Press TV reported, suggesting it aims
to trade via Turkey to circumvent tight sanctions imposed over
its disputed nuclear programme.
Turkey has said it is complying with the sanctions, after
trying unsuccessfully to mediate between Iran and the
international community.
"The National Iranian Oil Co. has renewed its crude export
contracts with a number of Turkish oil companies ... by the end
of 2012," Press TV said in the report.
The report said Turkey was a potential market for the export
of Iranian crude to Europe, and predicted the Islamic state's
crude exports to Turkey would rise by a third in 2012.
"In 2011, Turkey's oil purchases from Iran was 150,000
barrels per day which is expected to rise to 200,000 barrels in
2012."
The European Union is considering a ban - already in place
in the United States - on imports of Iranian oil, although
diplomats and traders say awareness is growing in the EU that
such a ban could damage the bloc's economy without doing much to
undercut Iran.
Iran warned that any move to block its oil exports would
more than double crude prices.
The West suspects Iran's nuclear programme might be aimed
at making atomic bombs, while Tehran denies this and says its
nuclear development is entirely for peaceful ends.
Many foreign companies with capital and modern technology
have been forced to pull out from the country's lucrative energy
sector because of the international sanctions.
