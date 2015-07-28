Ankara, July 28 Iran will resume exporting
natural gas to Turkey in three days after the flow was halted
after saboteurs attacked a pipeline carrying natural gas from
the Islamic republic to its neighbour, Iran's English-language
Press TV quoted an official as saying on Tuesday.
"According to Turkish officials, the pipeline will become
operational within the next three days," Press TV quoted
Yadollah Baybordi, director of Gas Transmission Operation
District 8 at the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), as
saying.
"Gas Transmission Operation District 8 is ready to cooperate
[with Turkish technicians] to solve the problem that has
affected Iran-Turkey gas exports pipeline," he added.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi)