DUBAI, June 20 Iran has detained 12 United Arab
Emirates nationals and one Indian who were aboard two boats
which crossed into what Iran claims as its territorial waters in
the Gulf, the English-language Press TV reported on Thursday.
"The (Iranian) forces at Abu Musa Marine Patrol Base
detected two intruding UAE vessels while fishing in the Persian
Gulf waters and issued the order for capturing them," Press TV
quoted base commander Colonel Ali Vesali as saying.
Vesali said those arrested were transferred to a military
dock, without giving further details.
Political relations are strained between the two oil-rich
countries which face each other across the Gulf.
The three islands of Abu Musa and Greater and Lesser Tunb
are claimed by both countries but have been held by Iran since
1971, shortly before the seven Gulf emirates gained full
independence from Britain and formed the UAE, now allied with
Washington.
In May, the United Arab Emirates criticised a visit by
Iranian lawmakers to the disputed islands.
(Reporting by Zahra Hosseinian; Editing by Michael Roddy)