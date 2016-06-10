LONDON, June 10 Importers in Iran have bought at
least 250,000 tonnes of Brazilian raw sugar in the first
purchases since international sanctions were lifted on Tehran
earlier this year, trade sources said on Friday.
One source said the purchases were between 250,000 and
300,000 tonnes for May to June shipment, while another said
buyers were likely to have taken more than that quantity.
International measures against Iran - including banking
restrictions - were lifted in January as part of a deal with
world powers under which Tehran agreed to curb its nuclear
programme.
While there were never restrictions on Iran's food and
humanitarian trade, continuing trade finance problems together
with stockpiling of commodities including sugar last year has
slowed activity.
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul and David Brough; Editing by Susan
Fenton)