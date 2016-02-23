DUBAI Feb 23 A former BBC journalist with joint
British-Iranian nationality was released on bail from prison in
Tehran on Tuesday, his friend said, almost three weeks after
being detained on unspecified charges.
Bahman Daroshafaei, 34, who lives in Iran and works as a
translator and writer, was detained at his home on Feb. 3. He
had worked in London for the BBC's Persian-language service
until 2014.
"His release was a surprise to him. He said they came and
told him to pack and leave," his friend, who asked not to be
named, said in a telephone call with Reuters.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Sam Wilkin and
Andrew Heavens)