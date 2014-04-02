(Adds details, Iranian comment, background)
WASHINGTON, April 2 The United States has told
Iran it has deep misgivings about the possibility that Hamid
Abutalebi, a veteran Iranian diplomat, may be named to serve as
Tehran's new ambassador at the United Nations, the State
Department said on Wednesday.
The fact that Abutalebi, who has held key European postings,
has been selected by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani as Iran's
new ambassador to the United Nations has been well known among
U.N. delegations for months, but has not been formally announced
or confirmed by Tehran.
The possibility that he may have played a role in the
1979-1981 hostage crisis has outraged some of the U.S. embassy
workers held by the Iranians for 444 days as well as some U.S.
lawmakers.
"We think this nomination would be extremely troubling,"
State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf told reporters at her
daily briefing. "We have raised our serious concerns about this
possible nomination with the government of Iran."
The United States, which severed diplomatic ties with Iran
in 1980 during the hostage crisis, is generally required to
allow U.N. diplomats to come to New York under its host country
agreement with the United Nations. However, it can under limited
circumstances refuse to grant visas to such diplomats.
Harf did not explain precisely why the United States found
Abutalebi's selection troubling, and did not say how it conveyed
this to the Iranian government.
Hamid Babaei, spokesman for Iran's U.N. mission, said: "It
has been a usual practice in the Iranian Foreign Ministry to
formally announce and appoint ambassadors - to all foreign
postings - once all the formalities are completed."
He did not elaborate.
Abutalebi has told Iranian media that he attended the U.N.
General Assembly in New York in 1994 as part of the Iranian
delegation. He also played down his role during the hostage
crisis, suggesting he was just a translator.
Since Rouhani took office in August, Washington and Tehran
have taken tentative steps toward improving relations, above all
through high-level bilateral negotiations on the sidelines of
negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.
