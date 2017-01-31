UNITED NATIONS Jan 31 The United Nations Security Council scheduled "urgent consultations" for Tuesday to discuss what a U.S. official said was Iran's weekend test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile.

The consultations, called for by the U.S. government, are scheduled to be held after the Council's scheduled meeting on Syria.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Monday that Iran test-launched on Sunday a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after traveling 630 miles (1,010 km).

Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif neither confirmed nor denied a missile launch. He added that Tehran would never use its ballistic missiles to attack another country and that its missile tests are not part of a nuclear accord with world powers or a U.N. Security Council resolution endorsing the deal.

That resolution, ratified in a July 2015 accord between Iran and six world powers under which it scaled back its nuclear program to defuse concerns it could be used to make atomic bombs, provided Tehran relief from crippling economic sanctions. (Reporting by Ned Parker; Editing by Paul Simao)