JERUSALEM U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday that Iran could be helpful in finding a solution to the conflict in Syria on the sidelines of negotiations in Geneva later this month.

Kerry said it would be difficult to see how Iran, which did not support last year's international accord on Syria, could be a "ministerial partner" in the Geneva 2 talks slated to begin on January 22.

But, at a news conference during a visit to Israel, he held out the possibility - without elaborating - of Iran playing a constructive role on the sidelines even if it was not a formal participant.

