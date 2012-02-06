* Rule gives U.S. institutions new powers to seize assets
* Affects Iranian government including central bank
* Obama says Iranian banks concealing transactions
By Laura MacInnis
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 President Barack Obama
tightened sanctions on Iran another notch, the White House said
on Monday, targeting its central bank and giving U.S. banks new
powers to freeze assets linked to the government.
Obama's move, in an executive order he signed on Sunday, was
the latest action in an escalating campaign to target the
Central Bank of Iran, and was intended to close loopholes in
existing sanctions Tehran has exploited.
In a letter to Congress, Obama said Iranian banks were
hiding transactions to undercut the financial sanctions the
United States and other powers have imposed in response to
Iran's nuclear program.
"I have determined that additional sanctions are warranted,
particularly in light of the deceptive practices of the Central
Bank of Iran and other Iranian banks to conceal transactions of
sanctioned parties," Obama said in the letter.
He said the expanded powers - including powers for foreign
branches of American banks - were necessary because of
"deficiencies in Iran's anti-money laundering regime" and "the
continuing and unacceptable risk posed to the international
financial system by Iran's activities."
Previously, U.S. banks were required to reject, rather than
block and freeze, Iranian transactions. Obama's executive order
requires American institutions to seize Iranian state assets
they encounter instead of just turning them back.
The total value of Iranian assets that would be affected by
Obama's new order was not immediately clear.
Obama has been tightening sanctions on Iran to reduce the
government's access to capital and oil revenues, seeking to draw
the Islamic Republic back to the negotiating table to discuss a
diplomatic resolution to its nuclear standoff with the West.
Tehran says its nuclear program is meant to develop energy,
not weapons.
HEIGHTENED CONCERNS
But its recent shift of uranium enrichment to a mountain
bunker and refusal to negotiate guarantees that the program is
peaceful have raised fears about Iran's ambitions and also
stoked concerns about Gulf oil supplies.
Obama, who is up for re-election in November, has been
criticized on the campaign trail for not being firm enough with
Iran. Mitt Romney, the front-runner in the Republican race to
oppose him on Nov. 6, has accused the Democrat of relying on a
"pretty please" approach to nuclear diplomacy.
The expanded financial sanctions announced on Monday add to
sweeping measures Obama signed into law in late December which
target Iran's central bank and foreign institutions doing
business with it.
"These actions underscore the administration's resolve to
hold the Iranian regime accountable for its failure to meet its
international obligations," the U.S. Treasury Department said in
a statement.
The new round of sanctions could have an impact on a lawsuit
by survivors of the 1983 bombing of a U.S. Marine barracks in
Beirut and victims' families who have been trying to seize $1.75
billion in Iran's money that is frozen at a Citibank branch in
New York.
They have argued the money should be used to satisfy a $2.65
billion judgment against Iran for its alleged role in that
attack. Iran has said the funds are central bank currency
reserves, and thus protected from seizure under U.S. law.
A U.S. judge in 2008 ordered the money frozen and the
litigation has been pending.