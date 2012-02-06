WASHINGTON Feb 6 U.S. President Barack
Obama signed an executive order on Monday imposing new, stricter
sanctions on Iran and its central bank, saying a broader asset
freeze was necessary because Iranian banks were concealing
transactions.
"I have determined that additional sanctions are warranted,
particularly in light of the deceptive practices of the Central
Bank of Iran and other Iranian banks to conceal transactions of
sanctioned parties, the deficiencies in Iran's anti-money
laundering regime and the weaknesses in its implementation, and
the continuing and unacceptable risk posed to the international
financial system by Iran's activities," Obama said in a letter
to Congress.
The executive order, described as a further step in the U.S.
effort to isolate Iran, prevents any assets deemed to be in U.S.
control - including foreign branches of American banks - from
being transferred, paid, exported or withdrawn.