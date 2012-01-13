WASHINGTON Saudi Arabia says it has enough oil output capacity to meet global customers' needs if new sanctions keep Iran from exporting oil, a top U.S. Republican said on Friday.

House of Representatives Republican Leader Eric Cantor spoke to Reuters by telephone from Europe after several days of meetings in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia. Among the officials he met there were Saudi oil minister Ali al-Naimi.

(Reporting By Susan Cornwell; Editing by Doina Chiacu)