TEHRAN Iran's judiciary said on Monday a death sentence had been passed for an Iranian-U.S. citizen on charges of spying for the United States, the students news agency ISNA reported.

"A death sentence has been issued for Amir Mirza Hekmati for cooperating with the hostile government of America and spying for the CIA," ISNA quoted spokesman for the judiciary Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei as saying.

The spokesman confirmed earlier reports by Iranian media that a death sentence had been issued.

(Created by Parisa Hafezi)