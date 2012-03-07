By Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, March 6 U.S. lawmakers are
working on legislation that would force European and Asian banks
with U.S. accounts to directly report to the U.S. Treasury their
transactions with Iranian financial institutions, a lawmaker and
congressional aides said on Tuesday.
Dismayed that the U.S. Treasury has not yet punished any
foreign banks for dealing with Iran's central bank after a first
round of U.S. sanctions that went into effect on Wednesday,
lawmakers are looking at ways to force the Obama administration
to quickly penalize firms who continue to work with Tehran.
"There is growing suspicion that European and Asian banks
are not fully disclosing sanctionable activity and that the
Treasury Department may not have enough information available to
build the legal case to designate such institutions," a
congressional aide said.
The first phase of the sanctions, signed into law by
President Barack Obama in December as part of U.S. efforts to
stop Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, applies only to
foreign banks that use Iran's central bank for business
unrelated to the purchase of oil.
When the Obama administration's second round of
sanctions kick in mid-year, countries that do not significantly
reduce their reliance on Iranian oil could see their financial
institutions blocked from U.S. markets.
Under the legislation lawmakers are crafting, foreign banks
with U.S. accounts would have to regularly submit reports to the
U.S. Treasury describing their activities with Iranian
companies, including services they have provided and the amount
of any funds held for or on behalf of the Iranian company.
The legislation is being designed to make it easier for the
U.S. Treasury to determine whether a foreign institution is
violating U.S. law. Currently, the Treasury has the power to ask
international companies to hand over documents if they have U.S.
accounts, but lawmakers say it has been reluctant to do so.
"The executive branch has been extremely loath to impose
secondary sanctions," said Democratic Representative Brad
Sherman, who is working on the legislation in the House of
Representatives.
Sherman said the pushback from U.S. allies who do not like
how U.S. law affects businesses in their countries was
"something that the executive branch cringes at."
Sherman said his measure would be similar to legislation
being crafted by Republican Senator Mark Kirk, one of the
architects behind the December sanctions law.
Lawmakers are planning to introduce the provision as early
as next week as an amendment to another Iran bill in the Senate
that targets the country's national oil and shipping companies.
The U.S. Treasury would not comment on the pending
legislation but said its goal has been to cut off designated
Iranian banks from the international financial system.
"We are achieving this goal using a number of tools at
our disposal," a Treasury spokesman said. "On a number of
occasions, the Department of the Treasury has persuaded banks to
promptly sever their ties with designated Iranian banks without
having to impose sanctions, thus achieving our objectives while
maximizing foreign counterpart cooperation."