By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON Jan 17 Iran responded to a 2010
cyber attack on its nuclear facilities by beefing up its own
cyber capabilities, and will be a "force to be reckoned with" in
the future, a senior U.S. Air Force official told reporters on
Thursday.
General William Shelton, who heads Air Force Space Command
and oversees the Air Force's cyber operations, declined to
comment about Iran's ability to disrupt U.S. government computer
networks, but said Tehran had clearly increased its efforts in
that arena after the 2010 incident.
While no government has taken responsibility for the Stuxnet
computer virus that destroyed centrifuges at Iran's Natanz
uranium enrichment facility, it was widely reported to have been
a U.S.-Israeli project.
Western analysts say Iran has launched increasingly
sophisticated cyber attacks in a growing confrontation with its
adversaries, including the United States, Israel and Gulf Arabs,
at a time of rising pressure on Tehran to curb its nuclear
program.
Iran denies Western accusations it is seeking to develop a
nuclear weapons capability, and says its program is aimed only
at power generation and medical research.
This week, a senior Iranian commander was quoted as saying
that the Islamic Republic could disrupt enemy communication
systems as part of its growing "electronic warfare"
capabilities.
Iranian officials have denied hacking into U.S. banks in
recent months, but have devoted resources to building up their
cyber defense capabilities after suffering a string of cyber
attacks in the past year targeting industrial sites, an oil
export terminal and oil platforms.
"The Iranian situation is difficult to talk about," Shelton
told reporters. "It's clear that the Natanz situation generated
reaction by them. They are going to be a force to be reckoned
with, with the potential capabilities that they will develop
over the years and the potential threat that will represent to
the United States."
Shelton said the Air Force expected orders in coming months
to expand its cyber workforce of about 6,000 by 1,000 people. He
said he was pressing Air Force leaders to boost funding for
cyber operations, but added there were competing demands and the
budget outlook remained uncertain.
He said the Air Force was repelling nearly 100 percent of
the millions of probes launched against Pentagon networks every
day, but it was also using cyber tools to substitute for
clandestine human intelligence-gathering efforts and expanding
its offensive cyber capabilities.
"There are things that you can get from a computer network
that in the past were very hard to collect and had to be done
through human sources," he said. "It has become ... a
darned-near substitute for human intelligence activity."
With what he called access to the "right networks" and the
"right code," Shelton said the U.S. military would also be able
to cause physical damage without using a bomb or missile.