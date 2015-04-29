By Louis Charbonneau
| NEW YORK, April 29
NEW YORK, April 29 Iran's foreign minister on
Wednesday suggested that an intelligence operative, possibly
linked to the U.S. government, may have taken advantage of
Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian, who has been charged
in Iran with espionage and other crimes.
"The fact is there are people who take advantage of the
needs of some people who try to get a visa to come to the United
States or for their wives to come to the United States and make
demands that are illegal and dangerous and damaging to the
professionalism of a journalist," said Iran's Mohammad Javad
Zarif.
Zarif participated in a discussion hosted by New York
University's Center on International Cooperation and the think
tank New America and moderated by Washington Post columnist
David Ignatius.
Rezaian was detained last year in Iran. Among the charges,
he is accused of "collaborating with hostile governments" and
"propaganda against the establishment," according to a statement
from Rezaian's attorney, Leilah Ahsan, the Washington Post
reported last week.
Iran's top diplomat, who is in New York to attend a U.N.
meeting on the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, said the
charges were grave.
"Unfortunately your friend and my friend, Jason, is accused
of a very serious crime," he said. "And I hope he is cleared.
But he will have to face court. He is an Iranian citizen. It is
unfortunate that some low-level operative tried to take
advantage of him."
Zarif said he could not provide further details as the case
was still pending. His comments appeared to suggest that a swift
release for Rezaian was not likely.
The Washington Post declined to comment on Zarif's comments
but senior editors have previously described the charges as
ludicrous.
Rezaian, an Iranian-American dual citizen from Marin County,
California, had been the Washington Post's bureau chief in
Tehran since 2012, according to the newspaper.
He was detained about nine months ago on what U.S. President
Barack Obama has called "vague charges." Obama, who is in the
process of negotiating a tricky nuclear deal with Iran, last
month called on Iran to immediately release detained Americans
there, including Rezaian.
In the indictment, Iranian authorities said Rezaian had
written to Obama and called it an example of contacting a
"hostile government," the Washington Post said.
The Committee to Protect Journalists, a New York-based press
freedom watchdog, has voiced alarm at the charges against
Rezaian and urged Iranian authorities to drop the charges and
release him.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)