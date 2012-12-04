DUBAI Dec 4 Iran captured a United States drone
that was flying in the country's airspace, its media reported on
Tuesday.
The ScanEagle drone was gathering information over Gulf
waters and had entered Iranian airspace when it was captured by
the naval unit of the Revolutionary Guards force, the Fars news
agency reported, without giving details.
Last month the U.S. said Iranian warplanes shot at a U.S.
surveillance drone flying in international airspace. Iran said
the aircraft had entered its airspace.
The ScanEagle is manufactured by Boeing Co. According to the
firm's website, the drone is four feet long and has a 10-foot
(three-metre) wingspan.