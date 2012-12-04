DUBAI Dec 4 No U.S. drone has been lost in the
Gulf recently, a U.S. Navy spokesman said after Iran said on
Tuesday it had captured a U.S. intelligence-gathering drone in
its airspace in the last few days.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said a
ScanEagle drone was gathering information over the Gulf and had
entered Iranian airspace when it was "captured".
"The U.S. Navy has fully accounted for all unmanned air
vehicles (UAV) operating in the Middle East region. Our
operations in the Gulf are confined to internationally
recognized water and air space," a spokesman for U.S. Naval
Forces Central Command in Bahrain said.
"We have no record that we have lost any ScanEagles
recently."