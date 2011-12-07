* Pentagon declines to identify aircraft type
* Iranian reports say it was stealthy Sentinel spy drone
By Andrea Shalal-Esa and David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Dec 7 The unmanned U.S. drone Iran
said on Sunday it had captured was programmed to automatically
return to base even if its data link was lost, one key reason
that U.S. officials say the drone likely malfunctioned and was
not downed by Iranian electronic warfare.
U.S. officials have been tight-lipped about Iranian claims
that its military downed an RQ-170 unmanned spy plane, a
radar-evading, wedge-shaped aircraft dubbed "the Beast of
Kandahar" after its initial sighting in southern Afghanistan.
The U.S.-led NATO mission in Afghanistan said the Iranians
might be referring to an unarmed reconnaissance aircraft that
disappeared on a flight in western Afghanistan late last week.
But they declined to say what type of drone was involved.
A U.S. government source, who spoke on condition of
anonymity, said the plane was on a CIA mission. The CIA and
Pentagon both declined to comment on the issue.
The incident came at a time of rising tensions between Iran
and the West over Tehran's nuclear program. The United States
and other Western nations tightened sanctions on Iran last week
and Britain withdrew its diplomatic staff from Tehran after
hard-line youths stormed two diplomatic compounds.
The United States has not ruled out military action against
Iran's nuclear facilities if diplomacy fails to resolve a
dispute over the program, which Washington believes is aimed at
developing atomic weapons.
The RQ-170 Sentinel, built by Lockheed Martin , was
first acknowledged by the U.S. Air Force in December 2009. It
has a full-motion video sensor that was used this year by U.S.
intelligence to monitor al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden's
compound in Pakistan ahead of the raid that killed him.
Former and current military officials familiar with the
Sentinel said they were skeptical about Iranian media reports
that Iran's military brought down one of the drones in eastern
Iran, especially since Tehran has not released any pictures of
the plane.
POSSIBLE 'CATASTROPHIC' MALFUNCTION
The aircraft is flown remotely by pilots based in the
United States, but is also programmed to autonomously fly back
to the base it departed from if its data link with U.S.-based
pilots is lost, according to defense analyst Loren Thompson,
who is a consultant for Lockheed and other companies.
Other unmanned aircraft have a similar capability,
including General Atomics' Predator drone, industry sources
said.
The fact that the plane did not return to its base suggests
a "catastrophic" technical malfunction, agreed one industry
executive familiar with the operation and programming of
unmanned aerial vehicles.
U.S. officials say they always worry about the possibility
of sensitive military technologies falling into the hands of
other countries or terrorist groups, one reason U.S. planes
quickly destroyed a stealthy helicopter that was damaged during
the bin Laden raid in Pakistan.
Many classified weapons systems have self-destruction
capabilities that can be activated if they fall into enemy
hands but it was not immediately clear if that was the case
this time.
In this case, the design of the plane and the fact that it
had special coatings that made it nearly invisible to radar
were already well documented. If it survived a crash, all
on-board computer equipment was heavily encrypted.
Lockheed confirmed that it makes the RQ-170 drone, which
came out of its secretive Skunk Works facility in southern
California, but referred all questions about the current
incident to the Air Force.
Thompson and several current and former defense officials
said they doubted Iranian claims to have shot the aircraft down
because of its stealthy features and ability to operate at
relatively high altitudes.
Iran was also unlikely to have jammed its flight controls
because that system is highly encrypted and uses a direct
uplink to a U.S. satellite, they said.
"The U.S. Air Force has experienced declining attrition
rates with most of its unmanned aircraft. However this is a
relatively new aircraft and there aren't many in the fleet,
which means that malfunctions and mistakes are more likely to
occur," Thompson said.
One former defense official familiar with the RQ-170 and
other unmanned aircraft said he "absolutely" agreed that the
aircraft was not lost due to any action by Iran.
Exact details about the drone remain classified but
industry insiders say the plane flies at around 50,000 feet and
may have a wing span of up to 90 feet. Its shape harkens back
to the batwing design of the radar-evading B-2 bomber.