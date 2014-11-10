DUBAI Nov 10 An Iranian copy of a U.S.
reconnaissance drone captured in 2011 has taken its first
flight, state news agency IRNA reported on Monday.
In December 2011, Iran said it had captured a U.S. RQ-170
Sentinel reconnaissance drone in eastern Iran that had been
reported lost by U.S. forces in neighbouring Afghanistan.
"We promised that a model of RQ-170 would fly in the second
half of the year, and this has happened," Brigadier General Amir
Ali Hajizadeh told IRNA. "A film of the flight will be released
soon."
In a video posted by the semi-official Tasnim News Agency,
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei voiced satisfaction at the
news after seeing a replica of the drone, saying: "Today is a
very sweet and unforgettable day for me."
Following reports of the drone's capture, Iranian commanders
said they had extracted valuable technology from the aircraft
and were in the process of reverse-engineering it for their own
defence industry.
In May, Iran unveiled a copy of the RQ-170 drone, an
aircraft manufactured by U.S. defence technology company
Lockheed Martin (LMT.N).
The United States has said the security system meant Iran
was unlikely to get valuable information from the drone.
