DUSHANBE, March 26 Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said on Monday the United States could no longer dictate policy to the rest of the world and relations between NATO and Pakistan would become more unstable.

"NATO and the United States should change their policy because the time when they dictate their conditions to the world has passed," Ahmadinejad said in a speech during a conference on Afghanistan's economy in the capital of neighbouring Tajikistan.

"Relations between NATO and Pakistan, their unsteadiness and instability, will only grow," he said.