* Ahmadinejad urges U.S. and NATO to change policy
* Sees instability in ties between Pakistan, U.S.
* Says NATO should contribute to Afghan rebuilding
By Roman Kozhevnikov
DUSHANBE, March 26 Iranian President Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad said on Monday the United States could no longer
dictate policy to the rest of the world and warned of growing
instability in the West's relations with Pakistan.
Ahmadinejad, speaking at a regional conference on
Afghanistan, called for the immediate withdrawal of foreign
troops from the country and proposed that NATO use part of its
military budget to help revive the Afghan economy.
"NATO and the United States should change their policy
because the time when they dictate their conditions to the world
has passed," Ahmadinejad said in a speech in Dushanbe, capital
of the Central Asian republic of Tajikistan.
"It's better to respect nations than to scare them and
colonise them. The time of imperialism has long gone. Those who
do not learn from the mistakes of history will be punished."
The U.S. delegation to the conference, headed by Assistant
Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Robert Blake, left
the hall when Ahmadinejad began to speak and returned after the
conclusion of his speech.
Washington has spearheaded international efforts to isolate
Iran, including several rounds of sanctions, over a nuclear
programme that Tehran says is for peaceful purposes only.
Israel and Western nations say Iran is moving towards a
nuclear bomb that could change the regional balance of power.
Ahmadinejad made no reference to Iran's nuclear programme during
his speech.
Speaking in Farsi, translated into Russian for conference
participants in the former Soviet republic, Ahmadinejad said
NATO policy in Afghanistan and other countries would make
Western relations with Pakistan worse.
"Relations between NATO and Pakistan - their unsteadiness
and instability will only grow," he said. "The main reason for
the difficulties in the world is the policy of NATO member
countries, undertaken with the aim of reviving colonialism."
AFGHAN WITHDRAWAL
Ahmadinejad said he believed Afghanistan was capable of
running its own affairs, without the presence of foreign troops.
Most NATO combat troops are scheduled to leave Afghanistan
by the end of 2014. President Barack Obama said the massacre of
16 villagers by a U.S. soldier this month had made him more
determined to get American troops out.
Calling for the immediate withdrawal of foreign troops,
Ahmadinejad said: "The entire problem lies with NATO and with
the policies of NATO members, most of all the United States,
which entered Afghanistan under the guise of the war on
terrorism and under the same banner is now surrounding India,
Russia and China."
The Iranian leader said NATO should help fund the revival of
the Afghan economy by paying 25 percent of its military
expenditure in Afghanistan, or 5 percent of the total military
budget of NATO member countries, annually over the next decade.
He said Iran would offer technical and economic assistance
to the country, including investment in education, healthcare
and infrastructure projects.
A day earlier, he signed a declaration with Afghan President
Hamid Karzai and Tajik President Imomali Rakhmon to build a
railway line across the three countries and increase supplies of
Iranian oil products and natural gas.