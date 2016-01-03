DUBAI Jan 3 Unnamed Americans have contacted
Iran for a deal to swap Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian,
convicted and jailed in Iran on spying charges, for other
unspecified detainees, according to a senior Iranian official
quoted on Sunday.
"Some Americans contact us sometimes, asking us to exchange
him with other detainees, but the sentence has not been
announced yet," said judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni
Ejei, quoted by Iran's Fars news agency.
Ejei did not specify which detainees could be under
consideration nor give any other details of what the Americans
could have in mind for a swap with Rezaian.
But Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani has hinted at
the possibility that Rezaian could be freed in exchange for
Iranian prisoners in the United States. Other Iranian officials
have played down the possibility of such a swap.
In Washington, a senior White House official, asked for
comment, said: "We're not going to comment on every public
remark by Iranian officials concerning our detained and missing
citizens. We continue to make all efforts to bring our citizens
home."
Iranian officials have repeatedly said that Rezaian, a
California-born Iranian-American, has been convicted but they
have declined to announce the sentence. Rezaian was arrested in
July 2014 and accused of espionage.
The case has been a sensitive issue for Washington and Iran,
and Ejei's statement on Sunday did little to resolve it.
Iran has accused Rezaian, 39, of collecting confidential
information and giving it to hostile governments, writing a
letter to U.S. President Barack Obama and acting against
national security. The Post has dismissed the charges as absurd.
The final hearing in his trial was on August 10.
Washington Post foreign editor Douglas Jehl has said the
vague nature of an earlier announcement by Iran showed that
Rezaian's case was not just about espionage but that the
reporter was a bargaining chip in a "larger game."
Two other U.S. citizens - Christian pastor Saeed Abedini and
Amir Hekmati, a former U.S. Marine Corps sergeant - are also
being held in Iran. Robert Levinson, a private investigator,
disappeared there in 2007.
Their cases have been raised in subsequent talks, including
those between Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry when they met during the U.N.
General Assembly in New York last month. No progress was
announced.
(Reporting by Dubai newsroom,; Additional reporting by Patricia
Zengerle in Washington,; Editing by William Maclean and Richard
Balmforth)