* Idemitsu Kosan to curb imports in line with govt policy
* Showa Shell also to curb Iran imports
(Adds details)
TOKYO, March 21 The Japanese government probably
wants Idemitsu Kosan to continue cutting Iranian crude
imports as before, which is by 10 to 20 percent a year, the oil
refiner's chairman said on Wednesday, a day after the United
States exempted the Asian nation from financial sanctions.
Each oil firm in Japan that buys Iranian oil has been in
separate talks with the government on curbing oil imports from
the Middle East nation, but the government has not instructed
them to attain a detailed percentage figure for cuts.
"I know only about my own firm, but I think (the government)
wants us to continue the level of reduction that we have done up
to now," Akihiko Tembo, head of the Petroleum Association of
Japan and chairman of Idemitsu Kosan Co, told reporters.
"Simply put, I think it means to reduce (imports) by 10 to
20 percent (per year that Idemitsu has reduced over the years)."
Tembo also said Idemitsu would cut its Iran imports from
April in line with the government's policies, but added it has
not decided on a specific percentage for cuts.
Tembo welcomed the U.S. decision on the waiver, but said the
problem with the European Union's proposed ban on EU insurers
and reinsurers from indemnifying vessels carrying Iran's oil
anywhere in the world still remains unresolved, saying that he
would carefully watch the developments over the matter.
Japan is estimated to have reduced oil purchases from Iran
by 15-22 percent in the second half of last year, a move lauded
by the United States, which on Tuesday decided to give a
six-month reprieve to banks in Japan and 10 EU nations from the
threat of being cut off from the U.S. financial system.
"We have told the U.S. side that the trend of decrease would
accelerate and Iranian crude imports will be reduced
substantially from now on," Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu
Fujimura told a news conference on Wednesday.
Showa Shell Sekiyu KK, the nation's top buyer of
Iranian crude, on Wednesday issued a statement, saying that the
company will respect the agreement between Japan and the United
States and reduce its Iran imports in line with that.
JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, Japan's biggest
refiner, said the U.S. announcement was encouraging as the worst
case scenario of a full-scale embargo of Iran crude resulting in
a hike in oil prices has been avoided, but several unsolved
issues remained.
These issues include uncertainty over Tehran's nuclear
programme, Washington's review on an exempted country's status
every 180 days, insurance and other problems related to actual
oil delivery, a JX Nippon spokesman said.
On Tuesday, representatives in Brussels of EU governments
debated a proposal to allow all insurance on Iranian crude bound
for countries outside the EU to be extended until July 1.
Tehran denies Western charges over its nuclear programme,
saying it is for peaceful purposes such as power generation.
