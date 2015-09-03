By Louis Charbonneau
| NEW YORK, Sept 3
hopefully resolve the case of Washington Post correspondent
Jason Rezaian, who was arrested over a year ago and charged with
espionage, a senior Iranian lawmaker said on Thursday.
Rezaian's lawyer was quoted by Iranian media on Aug. 10 as
saying that a verdict in his trial could be issued within a
week, though so far no verdict has been announced.
Rezaian holds dual U.S. and Iranian citizenship. The Post
has dismissed the charges as "absurd" and urged the U.N. Human
Rights Council to help secure his release.
"We are not interested in seeing him in our prisons, we
don't want him to continue to be in our prisons," the Iranian
lawmaker told reporters on condition of anonymity. "I don't have
any detailed information about his case, because this has to
with the judiciary of the country."
"There are now some efforts which are being made and I hope
that with those the problem will be solved," he added through an
interpreter, without offering details.
Rezaian's lawyer, Leila Ahsan, told Iran's Tasnim news
agency that he had been accused of collecting confidential
information, handing it to hostile governments, writing a letter
to U.S. President Barack Obama and acting against national
security.
Obama has called on Tehran to release Rezaian and two other
detained Americans - Saeed Abedini and Amir Hekmati - and to
help find Robert Levinson, an American who disappeared in Iran
eight years ago.
Rezaian, 39, who was born in California, was arrested with
his Iranian wife Yeganeh Salehi at their home on July 22, 2014.
Salehi was later freed but Rezaian, who had been reporting for
the Post in Tehran for two years, was charged with espionage.
Iran and the United States have not had diplomatic ties
since a 444-day hostage crisis in the wake of Iran's 1979
Islamic Revolution. However, a July 14 nuclear deal between
Iran, the United States and other major powers has fueled hopes
of a thaw in relations between Tehran and Washington.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Tom Brown)