DUBAI Jan 14 Iran's judiciary has indicted
American journalist Jason Rezaian and sent his case to be tried
in a hardline Revolutionary Court, the official IRNA news agency
reported late on Wednesday.
Rezaian is the Washington Post's bureau chief in Tehran and
holds Iranian-American dual citizenship. He was arrested five
months ago along with his wife and two associates on unspecified
charges. All but Rezaian have since been freed.
"Rezaian has been charged and his case has been forwarded to
the Revolutionary Court," IRNA quoted Tehran Chief Prosecutor
Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi as saying.
The charges against Rezaian were not specified, but
Revolutionary Courts are tasked with trying major offences such
as espionage or blasphemy.
"We still do not know what charges the Iranian authorities
have brought against our correspondent Jason Rezaian, but we
hope the referral of his case to a Revolutionary Court
represents a step forward toward Jason's prompt release," Martin
Baron, executive editor of the Washington Post, said in a
statement quoted on the paper's website.
"This step gives Iran's judiciary an opportunity to
demonstrate its fairness and independence by determining that
the charges are baseless," he added, calling on Iran to make the
charges public and allow Rezaian access to a lawyer.
The United States has called for the release Rezaian and
several other U.S. citizens held in Iran, including former U.S.
Marine Amir Hekmati.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry discussed the indictment
of Rezaian, as well as the fate of other Americans detained in
Iran, with Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif during talks on
Wednesday that were primarily about the Iranian nuclear program.
"He reiterated that he wants to see Jason return home to his
family as well as the other American citizens," a U.S. official
told reporters as Kerry flew to Sofia from Geneva, where he
earlier held about six hours of discussions with Zarif on the
nuclear issue.
Iranian-American Hekmati was arrested in August 2011, his
family has said, and convicted of spying for the U.S. Central
Intelligence Agency, a charge his relatives and the U.S.
government deny.
Washington and Tehran severed relations after Iran's 1979
Islamic Revolution. The United States and other world powers are
engaged in sensitive negotiations with Iran aimed at curbing its
nuclear program in exchange for easing economic sanctions.
(Reporting by Mehrdad Balali; Additional reporting by Arshad
Mohammed in Sofia; Editing by Alison Williams, Toni Reinhold)