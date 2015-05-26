WASHINGTON May 26 The closed trial of a
Washington Post reporter in Iran "adds to our concerns" about
transparency and a lack of due process in his case, a U.S. State
Department spokesman said on Tuesday.
Jason Rezaian's trial began on Tuesday in Iran behind closed
doors, and State Department Jeff Rathke said the secrecy "adds
to our concerns and fits, unfortunately, into a pattern of a
complete lack of transparency and lack of due process that we've
seen" since Rezaian's detention.
Rathke said the United States again called for dismissal of
the "absurd" espionage charges against Rezaian.
(Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Susan Heavey)