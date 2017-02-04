DUBAI Feb 4 Iran is holding a military exercise
on Saturday to test its missile and radar systems, a day after
U.S. President Donald Trump's administration imposed sanctions
on Tehran for its recent ballistic missile test.
The United States sanctioned 13 individuals and 12 entities
under U.S. Iran sanctions authority on Friday, after the White
House had put Iran "on notice" over a ballistic missile test and
other activities.
The Revolutionary Guards website said that the aim of the
military exercise in Semnan province in central Iran was to
"showcase the power of Iran's revolution and to dismiss the
sanctions."
Iranian state news agencies reported that home-made missile
systems, radars, command and control centres, and cyber warfare
systems will be tested in the drill.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Alexander
Smith)