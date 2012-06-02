By Marcus George
DUBAI, June 2
DUBAI, June 2 Iran has warned the United States
not to resort to military action a gainst it, saying U.S. bases
in the region were vulnerable to the Islamic Republic's
missiles, state media reported on Saturday.
The comments by a senior Iranian military commander were an
apparent response to U.S. officials who have said Washington was
ready to use military force to stop what it suspects is Iran's
goal to develop a nuclear weapons capability.
World powers held talks with Iran in Baghdad on May 23-24 in
an attempt to find a diplomatic solution to their concerns over
its nuclear programme, which Tehran maintains is entirely
peaceful. Another round was set for June 18-19 in Moscow.
"The politicians and the military men of the United States
are well aware of the fact that all of their bases (in the
region) are within the range of Iran's missiles and in any case
... are highly vulnerable," Press TV reported Brigadier-General
Yahya Rahim Safavi as saying.
Safavi is a military adviser to Iran's clerical Supreme
Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and was until 2007 the commander
in chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, the force that protects
Iran's Islamic system of governance.
He also warned that Iranian missiles could reach all parts
of Israel but played down any possibility of military action
against his country as "faint" because of the current economic
condition of the United States.
Analysts say Iranian military officials use such fiery
rhetoric as a way of keeping the West on edge over the possible
disruption to global oil supplies in the event of U.S. or
Israeli military action.
Tehran has previously threatened to close the Strait of
Hormuz - a vital crude shipping lane - if it is attacked, which
experts say would result in a spike in the price of oil and
could hit the U.S. economy as it seeks to recover from the
financial crisis.
Last month the U.S. ambassador to Israel, Dan Shapiro, said
plans for a possible military strike on Iran were ready and the
option was "fully available".
U.S. Secretary of State Hilary Clinton said Iran needed to
take steps to curb its nuclear activities during the next round
of talks in Moscow. Israel is sceptical any progress can be made
and has accused Tehran of simply buying time.
